North Dakota State Fair happy with ruling in museum dispute

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The general manager of the North Dakota State Fair said she's happy with a judge's ruling that means the State Fair Association can remove a museum from the fairgrounds.

State Fair Association General Manager Renae Korslien told the Minot Daily News that she's willing to help the Ward County Historical Society relocate the Pioneer Village Museum in Minot.

"We actually are pleased with the judge's decision and we look forward to working with Ward County Historical Society on a process to begin their transition off the Fairgrounds in a way that best suits both organizations," Korslien said.

Southwest District Court Judge Rhonda Ehlis ruled earlier this month that the State Fair Association owns the land under the museum.

Relocating is costly and could mean the destruction of historical buildings and artifacts, said David Leite, president of the historical society.

"Hundreds of people have entrusted us with their family heirlooms and antiques and thousands of people enjoy seeing and learning about that history in our Pioneer Village," he said. "Our core of dedicated volunteers and one part-time site director take great pride in sharing this history and can't imagine that it all could be taken away."

The historical society will likely discuss legal options at its meeting next month, Leite said.

Ehlis also ruled that the Butler Building and the Ward County Courthouse could remain on the property due to a 1966 agreement between the State Fair Association and the Northwest Agricultural Livestock and Fair Association. The State Fair would have to file or continue an eviction action to remove the two building.

