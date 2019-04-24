North Dakota medical marijuana program changes implemented

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Health Department has implemented changes in the state's medical marijuana program that were approved by the Legislature.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bills Tuesday, and they became law immediately.

The changes are aimed at increasing the number of North Dakota residents who can legally use medical marijuana and making it easier for patients to get the necessary credentials for the drug.

The number of qualifying medical conditions has increased from 17 to 29, along with terminal illnesses. And health professionals who certify a patient no longer have to attest that medical marijuana will actually help that person. That was a problem for many doctors.

Physician assistants also can now certify patients.

The state estimates that as many as 4,000 residents will legally be using medical marijuana by summer 2021.