North Dakota oil production remains near record level

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say the state's oil production remained at a near-record level in March.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.39 million barrels of oil daily in March. That was down from a record 1.4 million barrels a day from the record set in January.

North Dakota also produced a record 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in March, up from 2.6 billion cubic feet in February. There were 15,353 wells producing in March. That's down 56 wells from the record set in January.

The March tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 65 drill rigs operating in North Dakota on Wednesday, down one from the March average.