North Dakota winter wheat acres up slightly; US acreage down

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's winter wheat crop is a bit bigger than it was a year ago.

The federal Agriculture Department says North Dakota farmers last fall planted 110,000 acres of the crop, up from 85,000 acres the previous year.

Winter wheat goes dormant over the winter, then begins growing again in the spring and is harvested in the summer. It's not a major crop in North Dakota, and acreage fluctuations are common.

Nationally, farmers planted 31.3 million acres of winter wheat, down 4 percent and the second-lowest U.S. acreage on record.