WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota zoo will soon have two more endangered animals.

The southern white rhinoceroses will be seen at the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton as soon as April 28, the Wahpeton Daily News reported .

Both animals are males and are between the ages of 3 and 4. The zoo is putting its finishing touches on the rhinoceroses' African Habitat.

"The building is ready," explained zoo curator Tom Schmaltz. "But we need to build an extra fence inside the outdoor enclosure.

Schmaltz anticipates the zoo to hold a contest to name them sometime this spring.

A collaborative effort to ensure the conservation of the rhinoceroses has been ongoing. Chahinkapa Zoo partnered with the Center for the Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Punta Gorda, Florida; the Species Survival Plan, a branch of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums; the International Rhino Foundation and Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kansas.

"While these young rhinos were born in America, their parents and grandparents came from Africa," Schmaltz said.

Southern white rhinoceros are found in countries such as Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe and are often the victims of poaching. The animals can live between 50-60 years.

"We'll keep these two males until they're 13 or 14," Schmaltz said. "They'll then do their breeding and we'll receive two new young males back. We are a holding area for the surplus males until they get to breeding age."

