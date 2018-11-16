North Las Vegas names 1st female police chief

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas has its first female police chief.

City Manager Ryann Juden announced Friday that Pamela Ojeda has been promoted from assistant chief to head of the department with more than 300 officers.

Ojeda is a 23-year North Las Vegas police veteran who was also the city's first female police captain and assistant chief.

She has had roles in bureaus including dispatch, patrol, crime scene investigations, narcotics, detectives and K-9.

She also has headed the city's citizen and police liaison academy since 2000.

Juden announced two other police department promotions: Jacqueline Gravatt from lieutenant to captain and Heath Beaudoin from sergeant to lieutenant.

North Las Vegas is Nevada's fourth-largest city by population, with about 240,000 residents.