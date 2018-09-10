Northern Indiana courthouse elevator repaired after 3 months

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A broken elevator at a northern Indiana courthouse has been repaired after being broken for more than three months, creating problems for people who couldn't walk up three flights of stairs to pay taxes or attend court hearings.

The elevator at the Miami County Courthouse in Peru is operating again. Commissioner Josh Francis tells the Kokomo Tribune that after months of prodding a company for parts for the repair, they finally arrived last week. He said the repair company fixed the elevator Wednesday, and it became operational Thursday.

Following the mid-May breakdown, some persons in wheelchairs were carried up the stairs by others for court hearings. Miami Circuit Judge Tim Spahr said judges were forced to conduct some hearings by phone or hold sessions in empty first-floor rooms.

