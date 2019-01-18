Northern Iowa roads seeing snow cover as storm builds

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Transportation says road conditions are deteriorating in northern Iowa as a winter storm sweeps the Midwest for a second straight weekend.

The department says visibility is below a half mile in many locations, with snow and winds of up to 20 mph hitting areas like Mason City and Clear Lake. Motorists are being warned to use extra caution on roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Friday afternoon into Saturday for all of eastern Iowa, with high winds and snow up to 8 inches in northeastern Iowa. Some cities have already declared snow emergencies in anticipation of the storm, and some school events have been postponed or canceled.