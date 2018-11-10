Northern New Mexico highway being dedicated for Varela

PECOS, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico highway is being dedicated for a longtime state legislator.

A ceremony is scheduled Saturday in Pecos to dedicate State Highway 50 after the late Rep. Luciano "Lucky" Varela, a Democrat and native of Pecos who served in the state House from the mid-1980s until 2016.

The House unanimously approved a memorial dedicating the highway for Varela after he died earlier this year at age 82.

As a lawmaker, Varela was considered an expert on the state budget, technology and the public education system.

Pecos is 17 miles (27 kilometers) southeast of Santa Fe.