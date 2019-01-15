Norwalk juvenile charged for burglary and larceny

DARIEN — A 17-year-old male juvenile from Norwalk has turned himself in and warrants have been issued for a second suspect in connection to recent car and home break-ins, police said.

On Jan. 9, the juvenile turned himself in for two burglaries and was released later that day into the custody of a parent, according to a police report.

Detectives from the Darien Police Department have been working closely with surrounding jurisdictions experiencing a similar increase in residential and vehicle burglaries. Through these partnerships, two suspects were developed in connection to incidents that occurred late December in Darien, police said.

In one incident, an unlocked car and home on Fairfield Avenue was broken into. In the second incident, a car was broken into on Edgewood Road.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree criminal trespass for one case. For the second case, he was charged with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle and sixth-degree larceny from a motor vehicle. In addition to the incidents in Darien, both suspects have been charged by neighboring departments in similar crimes.

The juvenile was due in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on Jan. 15. Warrants are currently pending for the second suspect.

