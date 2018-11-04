Norway spruce to serve as annual Detroit Christmas tree

DETROIT (AP) — A 60-foot-tall Norway spruce is coming to downtown Detroit to help kick off the Christmas holiday period.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership says the tree is expected to arrive Monday at Campus Martius Park. An event will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Lineups for the annual tree lighting at Campus Martius Park and Light Up Beacon Park also will be announced. The lighting ceremonies will be held at later dates.

Students from 15 Detroit schools also have been selected to decorate and hang ornaments from a specialty tree that will be displayed at Campus Martius.