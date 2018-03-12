Number of jobless in Florida starting to rise slightly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The number of Floridians out of work is starting to rise.

State officials announced Monday that the state's unemployment rate for January was 3.9 percent. That's lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent.

The unemployment rate started to edge upward at the end of last year. In December, state officials announced there 369,000 people without jobs out of a workforce of 10.1 million.

The latest estimates now say that there are 397,000 unemployed people.

National data shows Florida remains among top states in job growth over the last year. The state added 150,900 total jobs since January 2017. California added more than 400,000 jobs while Texas added more than 240,000.

Florida's overall growth rate for last year was 1.8 percent, which was the 10th highest rate in the nation.