Number of registered Nevada voters grows slightly in January

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the number of registered voters in the state grew in January by less than 1 percent.

Cegavske's office announced Friday that 7,754 more voters were enrolled last month than in December 2018.

Overall there are almost 1.6 million active, registered voters in the state.

Democrats make up 38 percent of those voters and Republicans make up 34 percent. Nonpartisan comprise 22 percent of the electorate.