Nurses, hospital negotiators to meet ahead of planned strike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Representatives of 1,800 unionized nurses from Vermont's largest medical center are planning more face-to-face meetings with hospital administrators in hopes of averting a two-day strike planned for later this week.

The Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals say negotiating sessions are planned for both Monday and Tuesday.

The nurses met Friday with officials from the University of Vermont Medical Center, but they were unable to reach an agreement that would avert a strike planned for Thursday and Friday.

The union is seeking a 24 percent wage increase to make their pay equal to those of a New York hospital, which is part of the same network.

UVM officials say they're hopeful a deal can be reached, but if a strike occurs, patient care will not be affected.