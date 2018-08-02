Nurses in Rhode Island consider next steps after striking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nurses at two Rhode Island hospitals who recently returned to work after a strike are meeting to determine their next steps.

Members of Local 5098 of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals are attending meetings all day Thursday.

They're considering whether to authorize the union to issue another 10-day strike notice if negotiations stall. They're also considering a vote of no confidence in the leadership of hospital operator Lifespan and Rhode Island Hospital.

About 2,400 nurses and other health care workers at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital went on strike last week. They returned to work Friday.

Negotiators discussed contract terms on Wednesday.

If a strike notice is issued, a second vote of the membership would be required to go on strike.

The union says another strike "could extend indefinitely."