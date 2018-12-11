Nutcracker returns to Darien

In between performances the dancers stretch and socialize at the Darien Arts Center's performance of "Scenes from The Nutcracker," Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Darien, Conn.

DARIEN — Many magic characters came to life last weekend when the Darien Arts Center’s dance company performed “Scenes from The Nutcracker.”

“I believe this is the 17th year,” said Bonnie Gombos, producer and choreographer.

While she said the traditional Tchaikovsky ballet, originally composed in 1892, runs about three-and-a-half hours long, they’ve adopted a shorter version, which includes a narrator, performed by parent Jennifer Condon, making it more kid-friendly.

“Everyone that’s in the production is part of the Arts Center,” said Gombos, noting that the close-knit company is “like a family.”

The show runs next Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15 and 16, with two shows each day. For more information, visit darienarts.org.