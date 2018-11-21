OSHA report: Bolt removal led to deadly tower collapse

FORDLAND, Mo. (AP) — A federal report says the removal of key bolts during a bracing procedure caused a TV tower to collapse in southwestern Missouri in April, killing a worker.

KYTV reported Wednesday that Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators also determined that a winch used during the procedure was too small.

The accident happened in Fordland, killing 56-year-old Steve Lemay of the state of Washington. Missouri State University owned the tower and used it for its Ozarks Public Television station.

Lemay was the owner of a company that specialized in commercial tower work. He and five others were installing structural reinforcements to support new equipment.

The workers were about 100 feet off the ground when the tower collapsed. Three others in the crew were injured.

___

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com