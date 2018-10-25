Oahu church unveils temporary housing village for homeless

HONOLULU (AP) — A church on Oahu has constructed a small village of igloo-like shelters to provide temporary housing to families who are homeless.

Hawaii News Now reports the First Assembly of God Church in Kaneohe unveiled the 12 white dome structures this week after working on the project for two years.

Nine of the igloos will house families, one will house a resident manager and two hold the shared restroom facilities.

Senior Pastor Klayton Ko says they plan to house single mothers and their children.

He says families will be allowed to stay up to nine months, and the church will provide services to help equip residents with skills to transition into independent living accommodations.

The first family is expected to move in next month.

