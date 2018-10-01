Obama endorses Evers, Baldwin, Bryce in Wisconsin races

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is endorsing Democrat Tony Evers in his bid to deny Republican Gov. Scott Walker a third term.

Obama also announced a slew of other endorsements, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Randy Bryce, a Democrat running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Walker, Baldwin's Republican challenger Leah Vukmir and Bryce's opponent Bryan Steil (STYLE).

Obama says in a statement that Evers "has spent his entire career fighting for kids in Wisconsin" and that's why he "is exactly the kind of person Wisconsin needs as its next governor."

Evers has been state superintendent since 2009 and previously worked as a teacher and school administrator.

Obama says "Wisconsin deserves a governor who will govern with respect, experience, and who will put Wisconsin families before special interests and personal political ambitions."