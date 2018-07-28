Ocasio-Cortez campaigning for El-Sayed in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — A New York congressional candidate who recently shocked the political establishment by beating a 10-term congressman in a primary is campaigning in Michigan for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will attend rallies with El-Sayed in Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit on Saturday. They will also rally supporters Sunday in Ypsilanti.

Michigan's primary is Aug. 7, and El-Sayed — Detroit's former health director — is among three Democrats vying for the nomination. The others are former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer and businessman Shri Thanedar.

El-Sayed's campaign says he and Ocasio-Cortez represent the Democratic Party's future and are proposing "real progressive solutions."