Officer killed in police chase honored at memorial service

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of people are attending a memorial service for a Seattle-area police officer who was killed during a police chase last week.

Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno was on foot deploying spike strips to slow a truck during a police chase July 22. He was fatally struck by another officer in a patrol car involved in the chase.

A procession of police vehicles moved through the streets before a 1 p.m. memorial service Tuesday at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, south of Seattle.

The 35-year-old fallen officer is an eight-year veteran of the force and a Venezuela native. He was remembered as a family man and decorated public servant.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck involved in the police chase has been charged with murder.