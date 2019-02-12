Officer rescues doe trapped for about a week in storm drain

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a deer found trapped in a storm drain in Kansas, and officials say the animal may have been there for a week.

Video of the rescue shows an animal control officer using a long pole with a loop to pull the animal out. After emerging, the doe bounds into a wooded area.

Olathe police said in a Facebook post that someone stumbled across the animal Saturday while walking a dog in the Kansas City suburb.

Police say the open manhole was about 12 feet (about 3.5 meters) deep, and that the doe was "very agitated and in distress."

Officials say the animal had likely been there for a week because it was so emaciated. The video shows the manhole cover at the bottom of the drain.