Official: Slight gain in registered Nevada voters in July

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The number of registered voters increased slightly last month as political parties and activists on the left and right work to boost their numbers ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reported Wednesday that there were about 5,400 more voters added to the rolls in July.

There are about 1.5 million voters registered in the state.

Democrats registered more voters than Republicans and boosted their voter registration edge.

About 38 percent of the state's active registered voters are Democrats and about 34 are Republicans.

Cegavske reports 22 percent are nonpartisan.