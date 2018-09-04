Official apologizes for inviting candidate to event at fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Department of Public Safety's leader is apologizing for inviting the Republican candidate for South Dakota attorney general to introduce a Highway Patrol event at the state fair.

The Rapid City Journal reports that department Secretary Trevor Jones apologized Tuesday after GOP attorney general nominee Jason Ravnsborg introduced the weekend canine demonstration.

Jones says in a statement that the spur-of-the-moment invitation was a "lapse in judgment" and wasn't meant to show support for any particular candidate. Jones sent an apology letter to Democratic candidate Randy Seiler.

Seiler says using state resources to sway elections is illegal. He has contacted Attorney General Marty Jackley and a county prosecutor requesting an investigation of the incident.

Seiler says he also intends to lodge a complaint with the Government Accountability Board. Ravnsborg didn't immediately comment to the newspaper.

