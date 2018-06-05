Official declines to set special election for Senate vacancy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor is opting against holding a special election that would have briefly filled the state Senate seat vacated by Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner's resignation.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack announced Tuesday he wants to avoid the cost to hold an election fairly close to the upcoming November General Election.

Stack says a stand-alone contest would be too expensive, and holding a special election on Nov. 6 would be "redundant and confusing to voters."

Wagner resigned Monday from representing a York County district as he heads into the final five months of a race to unseat Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

In the fall election, Republican state Rep. Kristen Phillips-Hill is running against Penn State York business instructor Judith Higgins, a Democrat.