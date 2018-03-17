Officials: 2 killed in south-central Iowa condo fire

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa say an elderly couple has been killed in a fire that tore through condominiums in Centerville.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the fire occurred late Thursday night at the Diamond View Condominiums. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from two of the buildings.

Centerville police officers had rescued two residents from one building, but two other residents couldn't be reached.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze within three hours. They found an older couple dead in one of the buildings. Their bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Centerville Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

