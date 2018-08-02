https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Officials-Man-struck-killed-by-commuter-train-13125194.php
Officials: Man struck, killed by commuter train in Boston
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by a train in Boston.
The Boston Globe reports the man was struck by an MBTA commuter train around 4 p.m. Wednesday at Uphams Corner Station.
Police haven't released the identity of the victim.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says the department has shut down one of the tracks to conduct a forensic examination. Sullivan says one track will remain in operation.
MBTA say some commuter trains may experience delays.
