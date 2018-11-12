Officials: Pilot in critical condition after plane crashes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina say the pilot of a two-person plane that crashed into the ocean is in critical condition.

News outlets report that the small plane went down into the ocean off the shores of Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Tom Gwyer says a good Samaritan pulled the pilot out of the plane and brought the person to shore. Gwyer says the pilot was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and is in critical condition. Officials say the pilot was the only person on board.

Myrtle Beach International Airport spokesman Kirk Lovell says he does not know if the plane was arriving or departing from the Myrtle Beach airport.