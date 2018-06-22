Officials: T.F. Green incidents comparable to national rates

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — There have been 122 incidents involving planes at Rhode Island's main airport over the past five years.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation Vice President of Operations Alan Andrade tells WPRI-TV that activity at T.F. Green Airport in recent years is comparable to other airports across the country. Andrade says most cases are ultimately classified as a "non-event."

The airport fire department classifies incidents into three alert levels with Alert 3 being the most severe. According to records, there has only been one Alert 3 at T.F. Green since 2013.

The airport fire department has 6 crew members that work rotating shifts. There are three specialized fire vehicles that are equipped to hold thousands of gallons of water and foam.

Andrade says the airport has gone above Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.

