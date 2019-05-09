Officials investigate report of mountain lion in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials are investigating a report of a mountain lion being sighted near downtown Des Moines.

Police said Thursday morning that they're poring over video from the area near Interstate 235 and 31st Street to see whether the report can be confirmed. Snapshots taken from the video appear to show a mountain lion near some steps and a park bench.

People are being advised to be cautious with children and animals and to call 911 if they sight the animal.

Mountain lions have been inside the city before. Police fatally shot one on the city's north side in October 2012.