Officials look to fill New Mexico Sen. John Pinto's seat

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — Officials are requesting letters of interest and resumes from those looking to fill the seat previously held by state Sen. John Pinto.

The Farmington Daily Times reports San Juan County commissioners want the applications by June 14 so they can recommend a name to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor will name the replacement for the northwestern New Mexico district.

Pinto served in the state Senate for more than four decades, making him the state's longest-serving senator.

The 94-year-old Democrat and Navajo Code Talker died last month.

Pinto's term was set to expire next year. The person appointed to the role will have to run in the 2020 election.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com