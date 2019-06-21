Officials marking planned direct Monterrey-Las Vegas flights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the third consecutive week, officials in Las Vegas are marking new commercial air service from an international destination.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Viva Aerobus Airlines officials were due to talk Friday about plans for new direct flights from Monterrey, Mexico.

Last week, a ceremony at McCarran International Airport marked the start of El Al Israel Airlines weekly nonstop service from Tel Aviv, Israel.

The week before, the airport marked the start of direct KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights from Amsterdam.

Convention authority officials are emphasizing the economic effect that international travel has on the city and Strip tourist industry.

McCarran airport handled almost 50 million passengers in 2018, making it one of the 10 busiest airports in the U.S. based on passenger count.