Officials: moving inmates to Mississippi an improvement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Corrections and prison rights groups say the move of more than 200 Vermont inmates from a government-run prison in Pennsylvania more than three months ago to a private one in Mississippi has been an improvement.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the supervising attorney for the Prisoners' Rights Office was initially concerned about the Department of Correction's plan to send 215 inmates to Tallahatchie County prison, run by the corporation CoreCivic.

After nearly four months, he and the Corrections commissioner say the Mississippi prison has been an improvement over the Camp Hill prison in Pennsylvania, where there were reports of bad treatment, poor medical services and inmate deaths.

They say one issue is that there was a shortage of available medication. Touchette says the department is working to fix that.

