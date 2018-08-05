Officials predict unhealthy air quality levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Environmental officials have issued an air quality warning in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management predicts that air quality will reach unhealthy levels statewide on Monday afternoon through the evening.

The agency says elevated ground level ozone concentrations will result in poor air quality.

The state Department of Health says unhealthy levels of ozone can cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma and other respiratory ailments. It says these symptoms are worsened by exercise and strenuous activity.

The department advises residents to limit outdoor exercise and strenuous activity. It recommends staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible during the afternoon and evening hours, when ozone levels are highest.