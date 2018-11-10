Officials try to block power lines from Indiana state park

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (AP) — Lafayette-area officials are urging a state agency to change plans for running power lines through a replica of a nearly century-old working farm.

The Journal & Courier reports that West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis recently met with Gov. Eric Holcomb to echo pleas from the Farm at Prophetstown, the nonprofit replica farm at Prophetstown State Park. The Department of Natural Resources is considering where to move a set of Duke Energy lines that go over a mining operation, which will eventually become a lake near the state park's entrance in Battle Ground.

The state is considering three routes — two along state-owned property and one along private property. Farm officials were told the cheapest route runs through its site.

Dennis says Holcomb offered to help where he could.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com