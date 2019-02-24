Officials urge caution after series of snowmobile crashes

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in both Maine and New Hampshire are urging snowmobile riders to slow down and be careful after a series of crashes left riders with serious injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a Connecticut man likely will be charged after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing in Gorham on Saturday. Elsewhere, a Massachusetts man was ticketed after he failed to stop at a driveway crossing and struck a car in Colebrook, and a Massachusetts woman was hurt when she was thrown from a machine in Pittsburg and struck a tree.

In Maine, a crash near Stacyville Friday left a Massachusetts man in critical condition, and an Auburn woman broke her leg when she was ejected from her machine when it struck a pressure ridge at 60 miles per hour.