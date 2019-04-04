Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is latest Democrat seeking White House

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 24 Caption Close Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan is latest Democrat seeking White House 1 / 24 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio congressman Tim Ryan says he's running for president.

SEE ALSO: Democrats pick Milwaukee for 2020 convention

The 45-year-old announced his 2020 Democratic primary bid Thursday on ABC's "The View." He plans an official kickoff rally in downtown Youngstown Saturday, where a big turnout by organized labor is expected.

Ryan, a political moderate from Niles, made an unsuccessful bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2016.

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi says Joe Biden should stop being touchy-feely with women

Ryan represents the district formerly held by the late Democratic Rep. Jim Traficant, for whom he worked. The blue-collar area swung strongly for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He's served in Congress since 2003 and, before that, spent two years in the Ohio Senate. He joins an already crowded field of Democratic White House candidates.