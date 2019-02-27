Ohio Senate president skeptical of proposed gas-tax increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate president has expressed skepticism about the size of the governor's proposed increase in the state gas tax and says a cut in Ohio's income tax could help offset a gas-tax increase.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's administration has recommended increasing the gas tax by 18 cents a gallon beginning July 1 and annually adjusting it for inflation to maintain roads and bridges. The Ohio Department of Transportation director has said the increase would provide revenue vital to highway improvement projects.

Senate President Larry Obhof says he isn't sure the road maintenance and construction system is in trouble or that an 18-cent increase is needed. The Republican from Medina says he thinks there should be an income-tax cut in any event.

DeWine has described the 18-cent figure as "minimalist."