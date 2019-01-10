https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Oil-brine-spill-at-Williams-County-well-13523256.php
Oil, brine spill at Williams County well contained on site
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A tank overflow at a well in Williams County spilled nearly 1,700 gallons of oil and 11,000 gallons of byproduct saltwater.
Complete Energy Services reported the spill Wednesday at a well about 6 miles southeast of Tioga.
The state Oil and Gas Division says the oil and brine were contained on site and all of it has been recovered.
A state inspector has been to the site and will monitor any additional cleanup.
