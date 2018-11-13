Oklahoma House Democrats to select new leader

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two central Oklahoma representatives are seeking to become the next leader of the state's House Democrats, a caucus that shrunk during last week's election.

The Oklahoman reports that Reps. Emily Virgin of Norman and Jason Dunnington of Oklahoma City are both seeking the minority leader position. The caucus will vote on the issue on Thursday.

Virgin has served in the House for eight years and is the Democratic caucus's most senior member. She says her experience is critical with nine new members slated to begin their first term.

Dunnington says he'll seek ways to work with Republicans while also focusing on issues important to the caucus.

Democratic Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs is the current minority leader. He was one of three Democratic House members to lose re-election.

