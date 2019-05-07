Oklahoma alcohol taxes up after new regulations approved

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Voter-approved changes in Oklahoma's alcohol laws have boosted state sales tax collections on alcohol.

Regulations that went into effect in October allow grocery and convenience stores to sell strong beer and wine and authorized liquor stores to sell refrigerated strong beer.

The Oklahoman reports that since then, the state has collected an average of about $11.7 million a month in alcohol sales taxes and fees. Oklahoma Tax Commission figures indicate the state collected an average of $10.6 million a month during the six months before the changes went into effect.

The changes effectively ended the sale of low point, 3.2 percent alcohol beer in Oklahoma.

The state saw a rapid decline in low-point beer tax collections after October and has not collected any taxes in the category in 2019.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com