Oklahoma awaits Illinois River pollution guidelines

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma officials say pollution guidelines for cities and farms along the Illinois River are just weeks away.

The Tulsa world reports that Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Michael Teague predicts the multiparty agreement to implement water-quality models will be signed by the end of June.

Teague's prediction comes after a Thursday meeting with Environmental Protection Agency administrators and directors of the Arkansas and Oklahoma departments of environmental quality.

The water-quality rules focus on phosphorous and nitrate pollution from wastewater plants, poultry farms and litter used for fertilizer and other agriculture operations. The pollutants can cause algal blooms that lead to public safety hazards.

The EPA in April approved a working model for the river drainage area that sets an acceptable total maximum daily load level for phosphorous and nitrates.

