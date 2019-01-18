Oklahoma's governor adds 2 more men to cabinet

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's new governor is adding an Oklahoma City restaurateur and a longtime transportation official to secretary-level positions in his cabinet.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Executive Director Tim Gatz will serve as his transportation secretary and O&M Restaurant Group CEO David Ostrowe will serve as his secretary of digital transformation and administration. Gatz and Ostrowe still must be confirmed by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Department of Transportation Director Mike Patterson announced he plans to resign as agency head April 1.

Stitt took office on Monday but has been assembling his top staff for several weeks. He's replaced nearly all of Fallin's top appointees and staffers.

The governor will deliver his budget and State of the State address to lawmakers on Feb. 4.