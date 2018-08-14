On-duty state police member involved in pedestrian accident

LLOYD, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a member of the law enforcement agency has been involved in an accident that injured a pedestrian on a Hudson Valley road.

Troopers say the accident occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday on a road near Route 9W in the Ulster County town of Lloyd. Police say a member of the state police was driving a marked vehicle on routine patrol when the pedestrian was injured.

The pedestrian was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Troopers haven't released any other information on the pedestrian or released the name of the person driving the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.