Online tool could help pregnant women with substance abuse

BOSTON (AP) — A new online tool aims to help pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorders.

The state's Department of Public Health launched a web-based resource tool "Journey Project " Monday to help women looking for additional treatment resources.

The site features video tutorials from women who share their own stories of substance abuse, recovery information, and support groups for pregnant women seeking a healthy pregnancy.

Health and Human Services secretary Marylou Sudders says the tool emphasizes the need to maintain 'treatment and recovery' before and after delivery.

Additional services include connections to recovery coaches, free hotlines for women struggling with post-partum depression, guides to free breastfeeding support guides and resources for women experiencing domestic abuse.

The effort is partially sponsored by the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services.