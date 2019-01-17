Operations from closing CT lobster plant to come to Maine

GOULDSBORO, Maine (AP) — One of the biggest companies in lobster distribution and processing says it will increase production at a Maine plant in the wake of closing a Connecticut facility.

Garbo Lobster announced earlier in the week that it planned to shut down a live lobster packing facility in Groton, Connecticut, on Thursday.

The company said most of the capacity at the Groton facility will be moved to the Maine Fair Trade Lobster processing plant in Gouldsboro, Maine. Garbo and its parent company acquired the plant in 2012 after it had functioned as a sardine cannery for generations.

The Bangor Daily News reports the company has not indicated how many jobs the company might add in Gouldsboro. The company's also planning new investments in Massachusetts.