Opponent files formal complaint against city councilmember

SEATTLE (AP) — A formal ethics complaint claims that a Seattle councilmember misappropriated government resources for her private political organization.

KING-TV reports Logan Bowers, who is running against Councilmember Kshama Sawant for the District 3 seat, says he filed the complaint against Sawant because he thinks that "ethical governance is critical to our democracy."

The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission confirms it received the complaint this week.

Sawant did not answer a request for comment on the complaint's filing.

SCCInsight.com, a blog run by longtime Microsoft engineer and researcher Kevin Schofield, reported in January about records which claim to show Sawant was using city resources for the private, members-only Socialist Alternative.

Wayne Barnett, who runs the Ethics and Elections Commission office, says it could take weeks or months to determine an outcome.

