Opponents of landfill expansion ask for air quality study

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Opponents of expanding a Vermont landfill are asking the state to begin air quality monitoring at the site.

Newport residents are asking the state Agency of Natural Resources to research respiratory ailments experienced by people living around the landfill. The Caledonian-Record reports the opponents are also asking the District 7 Environmental Commission to support the monitoring study.

The commission is reviewing a permit amendment for the landfill, the last major permit required for the landfill expansion.

Castella Waste Systems is seeking to expand its Coventry landfill, which would extend operations by 10 years. Under current regulations, the landfill would be forced to close in three years.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation previously issued air quality certifications for the expansion last fall.

