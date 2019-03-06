Oregon Legislature reaches settlement over harassment case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature will pay $1.1 million to eight victims of sexual harassment and hostile workplace behavior at the state Capitol under a settlement announced by the state labor department.

House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney, both Democrats, issued a joint statement apologizing to the "women who suffered harm during their time in the Capitol."

Both leaders were accused of not thoroughly addressing multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The 75-year-old Courtney took a 10-day medical leave on Tuesday to recover from a flare-up of thyroid eye disease.

In addition, a ninth victim, Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, will be paid $26,612 by the Legislature for attorney's fees and other out-of-pocket expenses.

The labor department said its complaint process was politicized and inhibited both sides from participating thoroughly in its investigation.