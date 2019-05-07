Oregon Republicans a no show for education tax vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans in the Oregon Senate were a no show for a $1 billion education tax vote, bringing the chamber to a halt.

All 12 Republicans were missing Tuesday morning, denying the Senate a quorum. That means there weren't enough people to formally move ahead with a vote.

Senate President Peter Courtney waited for Republicans to show and sent the chamber's chief law enforcement officer to track members down. When no Republicans showed, Courtney recessed the Senate until later the afternoon.

Senators were set to vote on an additional $1 billion per year for schools one day before a statewide teacher walkout over funding.

Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertchiger told reporters Monday Republicans were cut out of discussions and don't agree with the proposed tax on businesses to fund schools.